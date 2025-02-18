New Number One Contender For Women's Intercontinental Championship Crowned On WWE Raw
Dakota Kai is the new number one contender for Lyra Valkyria's WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.
On this week's episode of WWE Raw, Kai defeated Ivy Nile from American Made to earn a shot at the title. Before the match, Nile and Kai confronted one another backstage with each declaring that they would beat the other.
During the match, both women got offense in on the other, but Kai was able to outlast Nile. After the match was over, Valkyria hit the ring and stood face-to-face with Kai.
MORE: Jade Cargill Returns To WWE Performance Center
Kai and Valkyria have history together. Both women wrestled in the finals of the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament to crown the first-ever Women's IC Champion. In that match, Valkyria was victorious.
WWE has not announced when this title match will take place. The next time WWE will host a PLE is Elimination Chamber on March 1. Matches for that show as of right now include both the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match was also announced on the show and made official on Raw this week as well.
