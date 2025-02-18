Wrestling On FanNation

New Number One Contender For Women's Intercontinental Championship Crowned On WWE Raw

Zack Heydorn

The WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship
The WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship / WWE.com

Dakota Kai is the new number one contender for Lyra Valkyria's WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

On this week's episode of WWE Raw, Kai defeated Ivy Nile from American Made to earn a shot at the title. Before the match, Nile and Kai confronted one another backstage with each declaring that they would beat the other.

During the match, both women got offense in on the other, but Kai was able to outlast Nile. After the match was over, Valkyria hit the ring and stood face-to-face with Kai.

MORE: Jade Cargill Returns To WWE Performance Center

Kai and Valkyria have history together. Both women wrestled in the finals of the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament to crown the first-ever Women's IC Champion. In that match, Valkyria was victorious.

WWE has not announced when this title match will take place. The next time WWE will host a PLE is Elimination Chamber on March 1. Matches for that show as of right now include both the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match was also announced on the show and made official on Raw this week as well.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

The Undertaker Reveals What He Misses Most After His WWE Retirement

AJ Styles Defends Road Dogg After Appointment To Co-Lead Writer of WWE SmackDown

Update On John Cena's WWE Raw Schedule Following Elimination Chamber

Full WWE 2K25 Roster Revealed

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

Home/WWE