New Report Reveals Why Drew McIntyre's WWE Return Came Sooner Than Planned
There’s new information regarding Drew McIntyre’s surprise return last night.
McIntyre made a surprise return during the Monday Night Raw main event match between Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn, delivering a Claymore Kick to Zayn. The match was set after a tense segment between Rollins, Zayn, Jey Uso, and CM Punk that opened the show.
MORE: WWE Raw Results (12/2/24): Big E Kicked Out Of The New Day, CM Punk And Seth Rollins Brawl, Drew McIntyre Returns
PWInsider is reporting that McIntyre’s return was moved earlier than expected due to the rumored injuries Bronson Reed sustained during the Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday night. McIntyre was previously advertised for a return at holiday week live events, including one at Madison Square Garden.
During the WarGames match, Reed attempted to do a Tsunami splash off the top of the cage onto a waiting Roman Reigns. Reed landed awkwardly on both of his feet. Reigns’ team, which included Zayn, Punk, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso, defeated Reed, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa.
MORE: Multiple Men's WarGames Match Competitors Suffer Injuries At Survivor Series
No official confirmation has been given as of press time regarding the extent of Reed's injuries. Reed posted a comment to his Instagram story yesterday, writing:
“Delay, cancelations…im just ready to be home. Get this ankle checked out. See what im working with so I can come back ASAP and cause chaos as usual!”- Bronson Reed (via Instagram Stories)
McIntyre was last seen in a WWE ring during his Hell in a Cell match against CM Punk at Bad Blood in October, sustaining a serious head injury that required 16 staples after Punk hit him in the head with a tool box.
