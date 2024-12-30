Old John Cena Haircut Appears To Have Returned In Video Ahead Of WWE Farewell Tour
Is John Cena bringing back his old look ahead of his return to WWE next Monday night when Raw debuts on Netflix?
In a video that has surfaced on social media, the 16-time WWE Champion was seen sitting on a curb and talking with a child. But what's been pointed out in the video is the side and back of Cena's head appear to be shaved.
The hair on the top and the rest of the head shaved was a Cena staple when he competed full time in WWE before going to a significantly reduced schedule to focus more on his Hollywood career.
Back at Money in the Bank in July, Cena revealed that 2025 would be his final year inside the squared circle and he'll be hanging up his boots, the hat, wristbands and the jorts.
During his promo, Cena also announced he would be at the Raw debut on Netflix, which is set for next Monday, Jan. 6 from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Calif. It is unknown what Cena's role will be on the show.
The man WWE calls "The Greatest Of All Time" will also appear at the Royal Rumble event on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. It's unknown if Cena will be in a match or in the 30-man Royal Rumble match.
Other scheduled appearances for Cena include the Elimination Chamber on Saturday, March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and WrestleMania 41 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Like the two previous events, there's no official word on what Cena's participation will be at those shows.
