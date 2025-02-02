Ric Flair Comments On Charlotte Flair's WWE Royal Rumble Victory
Ric Flair has issued his first comments since his daughter, Charlotte Flair, won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match and became the first woman to ever win the annual bout two times.
Flair posted his message of support on X early Sunday morning.
"What an epic return! I am such a proud father," Flair wrote about his daughter.
"Your hard work always pays off! Congratulations on winning the 2025 Royal Rumble Charlotte Flair -- first woman to win 2 Royal Rumbles! WOOOOO!"
Charlotte Flair made her return to the ring after over a year away from WWE. Flair was away recovering from and repairing a serious knee injury. Return vignettes hyped Flair's return for weeks and she delivered on the biggest stage possible.
Flair now can decide whether she wants to face Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship or Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.
MORE: Who Alexa Bliss Replaced In Royal Rumble; Roxanne Perez Main Roster Bound
Flair won a star-studded Royal Rumble match that included surprises like Trish Stratus, Nikki Bella, Jordynne Grace, and the return of Alexa Bliss. Flair tossed NXT standout, Roxanne Perez, to win the match. Flair also won the Royal Rumble in 2020.
WrestleMania 41 will roll into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. Flair has her title shot locked down and so does the men's winner, Jey Uso. Matches for the biggest WWE show of the year have not been announced at this time.
The Latest On The WWE Royal Rumble
Multiple Superstars Reportedly Upset After WWE Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre "Storms Out" After Botched Elimination
Alexa Bliss Reportedly Signs New Deal With WWE Royal Rumble Return
WWE Royal Rumble 2025: John Cena Declares For WWE Elimination Chamber & Promises To Headline WrestleMania 41