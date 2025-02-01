Roman Reigns Provides Definitive Vision For The WWE Royal Rumble In Rare Social Media Post
Roman Reigns took to social media on Saturday morning to post his vision for the Royal Rumble and what comes next for him after he wins it.
"In due time, it will all be mine," Reigns wrote. "My way. Again. Believe that."
For the first time in years, Reigns will be a participant in the Men's Royal Rumble match at the event. Reigns will try to win the match for a second time so he can head to WrestleMania and challenge for a world championship in the main event.
MORE: Why Roman Reigns Needs To Win The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble
Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble Match and headlined WrestleMania 31 against Brock Lesnar. Reigns infamously lost that match after Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the bout to make it a Triple Threat Match. Rollins won and became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.
Reigns last competed in a Royal Rumble match in 2020. He was the last man eliminated in that match, with Drew McIntyre tossing him over the top rope to win and get a title shot at WrestleMania. Since then, Reigns has wrestled on the show but not in the Rumble itself.
Reigns held the Undisputed World Championship for nearly four years. He won the championship in the summer of 2020 and lost it to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 last year.
The Royal Rumble emanates from inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Announced matches on the card include both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, plus Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship and DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag Team Championships in a Two Out of Three Falls Match.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Mandy Rose Comments On Potential Return At The WWE Royal Rumble
Every WWE Royal Rumble Winner, Ranked
Mick Foley Spotted At WWE Hotel In Indianapolis Ahead Of Royal Rumble 2025