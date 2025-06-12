Ron Killings Slams Bully Ray's Criticism Of WWE Raw Promo In Expletive Filled Rant
Ron Killings sounded off on a question regarding him cutting his own hair on this week's episode of WWE Raw
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Killings was asked about the angle on this week's Raw and immediately responded with a passionate decree that he would no longer be taken advantage of in WWE.
Who the f**k is he talking to? Who's he to tell me who I am? ... See, everybody has somebody that is trying to tell them who the f**k they are. I know who I am. I'm not the nice one. I'm driving now. Don't let anyone tell you who you are. You know you better than anybody else knows and I know me better than anyone else knows me too.- Ron Killings
Killings continued:
How are you going to tell me why I cut my hair? I do what I want to do. It ain't that nice time no more. I'm not angry. I just won't be taken advantage of no more. Things are gonna change around here. I'm driving now.- Ron Killings
Killings as R-Truth was let go from WWE when the company decided not to renew his contract. As fan and locker room backlash built up, it forced WWE to change course and Truth returned at the Money in the Bank PLE.
Truth helped Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeat John Cena and Logan Paul in the main event of the show. This week on Raw, Truth cut a promo and said the truth set him free and from now on Ron Killings was in WWE. Killings then cut off his hair while standing on a WWE announce table.
