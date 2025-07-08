Wrestling On FanNation

Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch's House Reportedly Burglarized

No one in the family was home at the time of the incident.

Jon Alba

Rollins and Lynch were on the road for Monday Night Raw when their house was burglarized.
While Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were appearing on Monday Night Raw this week, their house was reportedly being burglarized.

TMZ reports the family's Southern California beach house suffered a break-in Tuesday around 3 a.m. PT. It is not clear whether or not the home, located in Playa Del Rey, suffered any damage, or what was retrieved from the home.

Police indicated to TMZ no one was home at the time of the incident, though it was unclear who was responsible and whether or not any arrests had been made. An investigation remains ongoing as of press time.

Rollins and Lynch were performing in Providence, R.I. on Monday night, with Rollins and his group serving as a focal point of Monday Night Raw. Lynch, meanwhile, was setting up her triple-threat match for Evolution with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

The two have a four-year-old daughter Roux, who, as noted, was not home at the time of the incident. Rollins nor Lynch have commented on the situation as of Tuesday morning.

The burglary also comes on the heels of Lynch being announced as a member of the cast for the new FX comedy series "Workers," as it was revealed Monday she would be participating in the show's pilot.

Jon Alba
