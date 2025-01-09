WWE Rumors: Alexa Bliss Return Talk Heats Up As She Lands New Netflix Role
WWE is on the verge of adding three former multi-time Women's World Champions to its active roster as it travels the road to WrestleMania 41.
Rumors have been swirling around about the imminent returns of both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for weeks and now the same can be said for Alexa Bliss.
Insider X account WrestleVotes reported Thursday afternoon that the WWE creative team is in fact preparing for Bliss' long awaiting return to programming. Alexa is expected to be factored into storylines shortly, with new promotional material and merchandise already in development.
Alexa Bliss has not competed for WWE in nearly two years. Her last match came at the 2023 Royal Rumble when she unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship. She then took an extended leave of absence to give birth to her daughter.
While fans wait for the opportunity to watch Alexa Bliss once again on Netflix or the USA Network, depending on the brand she's assigned, the streaming giant is about to drop new episodes of the anime series Sakamoto Days.
Bliss is among the English speaking cast for the adaptation of the Yuto Suzuki manga graphic novel about an ex-hitman turned shopkeeper.
The first episode of Sakamoto Days is set to premiere on January 11th, with new episodes to be made available every Saturday throughout the season.
