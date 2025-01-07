CM Punk Outlasts Seth Rollins And Wins Memorable WWE Raw On Netflix Main Event
CM Punk was the better man in the main event of the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere Monday night.
In a back and forth match, Punk defeated Seth Rollins with two GTS maneuvers to win the bout in front of nearly 20,000 fans inside of the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. It was Punk and Seth's first match against the other since Punk returned to WWE near the end of last year.
Punk and Rollins started the match with a wild brawl in the middle of the ring. The exchanged punches instead of holds and the battle soon spilled out into the ringside area. From there, the two men brawled into the audience.
Eventually, the action returned back to the ring and there, Rollins got the upper hand. Rollins hit Punk with Punk's GTS finisher, but couldn't get a pin because Punk rolled out of the ring. Later in the match, Punk hit Rollins with the Rollins Stomp, but couldn't get the win with that either.
MORE: Hulk Hogan Showed Up At WWE Raw On Netflix And Got Booed Out Of The Building
Rollins hit The Pedigree on Punk through the announce table and rolled him into the ring for the win, but Punk kicked out at two. In the end, Punk was able to counter Seth's Falcon Arrow into his own GTS. Rollins stumbled back onto Punk's shoulders after getting hit with the move, which allowed Punk to hit it again. Punk then made the cover for the win.
After the match and on the WWE Raw post-show, Punk said that 46 (his age) was just a number and that he was the best in the world. He said he was ready for the Royal Rumble and put Gunther and Cody Rhodes on notice as the champions in WWE.
This was CM Punk's first Raw match in over 4,000 days. He left the company in 2014 and returned at Survivor Series in Chicago last year.
