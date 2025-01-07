WWE Announces Vengeance Day Premium Live Event In Washington D.C.
WWE is bringing NXT to the Nation's Capital, as Vengeance Day will take place Saturday, February 15 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.
The announcement comes on the heels on Monday night's successful Raw on Netflix premiere.
“Following a historic night, we are excited to bring the first premium live event to Washington, D.C. in nearly nine years with our great partners at Events DC,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. “We look forward to showcasing our extraordinary talent in front of a rich wrestling town come February 15.”
WWE is advertising that some of the biggest NXT Superstars will be in action including NXT Champion Trick Williams, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo and NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley.
Although it's entirely possible that Williams and Perez are no longer NXT Champions following tonight's New Year's Evil event on the CW Network.
Tickets for the Vengeance Day will go on sale this Friday, January 10 at 10am ET (7am PT) via Ticketmaster.
Fans can also purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting Ticketmaster and using the code NXTLIVE starting tomorrow at 10am ET. That pre-sale will run until Thursday at 11:59pm ET.
Vengeance Day will stream live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock starting at 7pm ET/4 pm PT.
