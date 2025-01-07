WWE Rumors: Major Return Plan Scrapped For Undertaker Appearance After Rhea Ripley's World Title Win
If you thought the Raw on Netflix premiere was the perfect time for Becky Lynch to make her return to WWE, you were not alone. In fact, that was reportedly the plan at one point leading up to the show Monday night in Los Angeles.
A new report from Cory Hayes of BodySlam says that The Man was in Los Angeles and scheduled to appear at some point during or after Rhea Ripley's World Title victory over Liv Morgan, but instead, fans were treated to an appearance from The Undertaker's American Badass persona.
“The initial plan from what I heard, Becky Lynch was scheduled to appear tonight. She was in town. She was scheduled to appear within that Women’s World Championship segment. But instead, you got an Undertaker appearance.”- Cory Hayes - BodySlam
It's not clear why the change was made, but Becky Lynch is still expected back on WWE programming very shortly. Bodyslam noted that when she does return, her plans for WrestleMania 41 will be made very clear.
Lynch has been on hiatus from WWE since last May when she lost a World Title cage match to Liv Morgan. Prior to that, she lost to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL. Her history with both Superstars led many to believe that The Man would come back around during the big Netflix premiere... including The Takedown on SI.
Perhaps the predictability of that appearance led Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque to go in a different direction.
