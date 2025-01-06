Stephanie McMahon Gets Emotional Watching The WWE Raw On Netflix Cold Open
Stephanie McMahon's professional and personal life is forever intertwined with WWE. Her father owned it, her husband oversees the current product, and she's been both an executive and performer. So, it goes without saying that she has an emotional investment in WWE's progress.
In a video shared first by us here at The Takedown, Triple H narrates a brief history of WWE for the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere cold open. McMahon reposted the video along with an emotional message detailing her appreciation for the company and its fans.
"I’m so proud, I’m crying. Congratulations TripleH, Nick Khan, all WWE Superstars, fans, employees and crew past and present. Tonight, we make history again by becoming the first-ever regularly live streamed program on Netflix," she wrote.
In another video that Triple H shared on X, the COO and Nick Khan can be seen producing the construction of the WWE Raw on Netflix set. McMahon reposted it along with a message intimating that she'll be in attendance for tonight's show.
"Can’t wait to see it in person tonight!!!" she wrote.
Tonight's Raw on Netflix premiere marks the beginning of WWE's new contract with the streaming platform. Big PLE quality matches are scheduled, including Solo Sikoa vs Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat, Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan, and CM Punk vs Seth Rollins.
