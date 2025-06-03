Stephanie Vaquer Becomes Final Woman To Qualify For WWE Money In The Bank
The Dark Angel is heading to Money in the Bank.
Stephanie Vaquer became the sixth and final woman to qualify for the annual ladder match when she defeated Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a triple threat match on Monday night's episode of Raw.
It was Vaquer's first offiical night as a member of the Raw roster, having just signed her brand exclusive contract with GM Adam Pearce an hour before the show went live on the air.
The former NXT Women's Champion received a fantastic reception from the crowd in Tulsa, Oklahoma and channeled that energy into the biggest win of her young, but extremely promising WWE career.
Liv Morgan actually looked to have victory within reach after she connected with an Oblivion on Vaquer, but Ivy Nile's interference kept her from making the cover in time.
Nile then grabbed the upper hand by tossing Morgan face first into the step ring steps, but when she got back in the ring, Vaquer was waiting. She dropped Ivy with the SVB and scored the pinfall.
MORE: How To Watch WWE Money In The Bank 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream
The win for La Primera means that she will now be pulling double duty this Saturday, June 7. She's set to team with NXT Superstar Lola Vice to take on AAS's Chik Tormenta and Dalys at World Collide, which will take place in Los Angeles ahead of Money in the Bank.
Current WWE Money in the Bank Card (Announced):
WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul vs. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes
2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Andrade vs. TBD
2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
