Stephanie Vaquer Reveals Why She Is Enjoying Current WWE Run
WWE sports one of the most loaded women's divisions in wrestling, and Stephanie Vaquer is quickly establishing herself as a mainstay, even just a few months into her main roster tenure.
Vaquer signed with WWE in July of last year, less than two weeks after facing Mercedes Moné at AEW Forbidden Door. She would begin her NXT run in October, and within months, would capture both the NXT Women's North American Championship and the NXT Women's Championship.
Her rocket up the card placed her on Monday Night Raw immediately following WrestleMania 41, where WWE crowds have taken to her character quickly, allowing her to become one of WWE's most popular women's wrestlers. It has come with some tweaking, too.
Vaquer appeared on The Nikki & Brie Show with WWE Hall of Famers Nikki Bella and Brie Bella recently, discussing her WWE run to date. In it, she revealed the challenge of being a fan-favorite is one she is embracing, as it has been different from her past.
“All my career, heel. Now in WWE, babyface," she said. "I feel good. I feel good, I really enjoy my heel character but now I feel different because people in the crowd here really love me. I think now, for me being babyface, it’s perfect. I really enjoy being a babyface now.”
Vaquer lost to a returning Asuka in a four-way with Ivy Nile and Raquel Rodriguez this past week on Raw, but continues to position herself to be a major piece moving forward.
