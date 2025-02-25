The Rock Comments On WWE Smackdown Ratings Success, Teases More Disruption
The Rock has issued his first public comments on the big WWE Smackdown ratings from last Friday night -- a show in which The Rock was heavily advertised, but only for 24 hours.
Friday's Smackdown drew an average of 1.736 million viewers, a number that is up from 1.422 million last week and the 10-week average of 1.483 million according to PWTorch. The Rock thanked fans and teased more disruption in the weeks to come with WWE Elimination Chamber looming on Saturday night.
MORE: The Rock Announces On WWE Smackdown That WrestleMania 42 Will Be Held in New Orleans
"Thanks for watching the show," Rock wrote on X. "We got some disruptive moves coming up so tune in. Love playin’ this audacious, unpredictable character known as Final Boss. Toronto - I’ll see you this weekend at Elimination Chamber."
On Friday's episode of Smackdown, The Rock appeared in order to announce that WrestleMania 42 in 2026 would be taking place in New Orleans. Plus, he called out Cody Rhodes and asked Cody if he wanted to be his champion. Rock gave Cody until Elimination Chamber on Saturday to answer his question and the two stars will appear in a segment together on the PLE.
The Rock competed at WrestleMania 40 last year, but there are no indications he's scheduled to do so this year, but has said he wants to still be involved in WrestleMania storylines.
WWE Elimination Chamber is this Saturday night from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Announced matches for the show include both the men's and women's Elimination Chamber bouts, Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match, and more.
