Major WWE Legend Spotted In Los Angeles For Tonight's Raw On Netflix Premiere
Ring the gong because Fightful Select is reporting that The Undertaker was spotted in L.A. for tonight's (January 6) WWE Raw on Netflix premiere.
WWE is heavily stacking the deck in their favor for the first WWE Raw on Netflix. Hulk Hogan, John Cena and The Rock are scheduled to appear and there's likely more surprises in store for fans.
The last time The Undertaker appeared on WWE programming he chokeslammed The Rock during the WrestleMania 40 Night 2 main event featuring Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes. Taker's appearance was a genuine surprise, although it was common knowledge that he was in Philadelphia signing autographs during the fan expo.
With The Rock confirmed for tonight's Netflix premiere, will The Undertaker factor into his appearance? If so, how will Taker factor into the larger story of The Bloodline Civil War? Or, will The Great One start a program with CM Punk leaving Taker free to chokeslam another jabroni?
Whatever happens, you can expect tonight's events to have major implications for WrestleMania 41.
WWE Raw will kickoff at 8 pm EST tonight on Netflix with a runtime of at least three hours. WWE is treating this like a major PLE with big matchups lining the card. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will open the show with a Tribal Combat match. CM Punk will face Seth Rollins following their brilliant promo battle last week. Rhea Ripley will look to exact some revenge against Liv Morgan in a Women's Championship match.
And, Taker. He'll be there, but what will he be doing?
