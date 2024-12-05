Trish Stratus Teases WWE Return In 2025; Reveals Surprising Bucket List Match
It's been over a year since Trish Stratus last competed inside a wrestling ring, but with her 25-year anniversary in WWE approaching, the Hall of Famer says her critically acclaimed cage match with Becky Lynch last year may not be her last.
The 7-time WWE Women's Champion sat down for a new interview with TV Insider and told Scott Fishman that she does envision a return to WWE, or perhaps an appearance in another company, some time in the new year.
"I imagine at some point. I don’t know what I’ll be doing in a wrestling ring, but I can’t imagine I won’t be in a wrestling ring. It is my 25th anniversary after all."
Stratus is celebrating a big anniversary this week. It was 20 years ago Friday that she and Lita became the first women to ever main event an episode of Monday Night Raw. A match where Lita captured her second Women's World Championship in front of a Team Xtreme friendly North Carolina crowd.
That night was a huge first step in what's been a long battle for equal opportunities for both the men's and women's rosters in WWE. Fast forward two decades and the company is weeks away from crowning the first ever Women's United States and Intercontinental Champions, and the eighth Women's Royal Rumble Match is just around the coroner.
"This is exactly what we wanted back in the day. We wanted the same opportunities and exposure as the men. Now this is a big step to have that level of competition. Having the titles means you’re going to have matches for those titles. There is room for multiple feuds over the titles and influx of characters."
One character that Trish absolutely adores watching at the moment is the reigning WWE Women's Champion. Nia Jax has been on the best run on her career since returning to the company last fall.
Stratus says she would love to, and borderline needs to, mix it up with Jax before she can leave her boots in the middle of the ring.
"I’m so happy she came back. She has a great presence. She has been owning it. I really enjoy watching her. I have this weird thing where I don’t think I could fully retire until I’m rag-dolled by her. Is that weird? Imagine that? Then I can retire [laughs]."
The TakeDown on SI will be at GalaxyCon in Columbus, OH this coming Saturday to record an interview with Trish Stratus. Stay tuned for that conversation next week.
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
