WWE Producer And TNA Legend Abyss Reveals In-Ring Status
Abyss may have never wrestled in WWE, but that doesn't mean he didn't make an impact while in TNA.
Chris Park spent 17 years with TNA under the Abyss moniker, mixing it up with his time as Joseph Park, his split-lawyer personality. He was the second Grand Slam Champion in TNA history, and is widely viewed as one of the company's most loyal stars over the years.
He would leave TNA in 2019 and jump to WWE to work as a producer, briefly appearing on-screen as A.J. Styles' personal statistician in 2020. And while many lifelong TNA fans would probably like seeing him in a WWE ring for one final run, it doesn't appear to be all that likely.
Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Park revealed his in-ring days are likely over.
"To answer quite frankly, I'm done. I don't have plans to ever wrestling again. Never say never, but I don't see it in the cards, and I don't want it in the cards. I'm so happy what I'm doing as a producer," he told Fightful. He also noted that, while he's never pushed to be an on-screen character, he would be open to Joseph Park appearing in some capacity.
He did make his WWE video game debut recently, however. Abyss is included in WWE 2K25's newest DLC pack, entitled "Dunk & Destruction." He can be spotted with his signature "Janice" weapon alongside his old TNA theme.
His last officially listed match took place on April 20, 2019 for Rival Showdown Pro Wrestling.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
John Cena's Blunt Answer On Whether He Enjoys Acting Or Wrestling More
WWE Confirms Paul Heyman’s New Nickname With Trademark Filing
WWE NXT Preview (6/24/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
WWE Raw Results (6/23/25): Cody Rhodes & Jade Cargill Advance To Night Of Champions