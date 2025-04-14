WWE Announce New Summer Dates For Raw And Smackdown
WWE announced this morning 10 additional dates for Raw and Smackdown this summer.
The date range covers all of July through Mid-August with locations in the United States and Canada. Below are the shows added for the blue and red brands.
WWE Raw Dates
- July 7 – Amica Mutual Pavilio in Providence, Rhode Island
- July 14 – Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- July 21 – Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- July 28 – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- August 11 – Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada
MORE: 15 Most Shocking WrestleMania Moments & Returns Of All Time
WWE SmackDown Dates
- July 11 – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- July 18 – Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- July 25 – Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
- August 8 – Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada
- August 15 – TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
WWE will be heading to Europe following the August 15 episode of SmackDown, with stops in Ireland, the United Kingdom and France on the road to Clash in Paris. Clash in Paris will take place on Sunday, August 31st at Paris La Défense Arena. John Cena, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley and more are currently advertised for the event.
