WWE Could Have Crazy New Sponsorship At Money In The Bank, Tonight
WWE has generated millions in income through a series of huge sponsorship deals over the last few years and, at Money In The Bank, tonight, even the ladders themselves may not be immune from TKO's sponsor splurge.
Earlier this week, it was announced that WWE's long-term partner Slim Jim would be sponsoring the folding tables that are used during WWE shows. And while it may sound a tad insane to have your logo shattered to pieces on a regular basis, it's also a bona fide (and pretty creative) way to get your logo seen on Netflix and national television over and over again.
Which brings us to Money In The Bank and a report shared in the last few minutes from Sean Ross Sapp. Fightful are reporting that they spoke to a source within WWE ahead of Money In The Bank, tonight who has indicated that the ladders used in the men's and women's ladder matches may actually be sponsored themselves.
While this is not yet a confirmed decision, it is apparently something that has been discussed internally within WWE. There is no word yet as to who a potential sponsor for the ladders would be
WWE and Slim Jiim announced a multi-year extension of their partnership Monday morning. Under this expanded renewal agreement, Slim Jim will become the center ring sponsor during every edition of Monday Night Raw, which streams globally on Netflix.
“Over the past two years, WWE and Slim Jim have renewed one of the most memorable collaborations in sports entertainment history and we will expand on that momentum as the partnership continues in the coming years," said Grant Norris-Jones, TKO Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships.
In addition to the in-ring placement, Slim Jim branding will be utilized on all folding tables used across WWE programming including Raw, SmackDown, NXT and Premium Live Events.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Results [6/7/25]: Vikingo Retains AAA Mega Championship
Rey Mysterio Sports New Look For Return At WWE x AAA Worlds Collide
10 Greatest Lucha Libre Wrestlers Of All Time
Takedown Discussions: Is Triple H Getting Too Much Blame For WWE Talent Releases?