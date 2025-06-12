WWE's Creative Plans For Mr. Iguana May Have Been Revealed
Mr. Iguana has hinted at WWE’s big plans for him.
The AAA star competed in a six-man tag team match at WWE Worlds Collide last Saturday in Los Angeles, with the trio of him, Aero Star, and Octagon Jr. scoring a win against Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Lince Dorado.
However, the biggest topic coming out of the match - and perhaps the entire Worlds Collide show - was the fan reaction to Mr. Iguana and his hand puppet La Yesca.
WWE fans were so entertained by the 36-year-old’s performance that he later appeared in the crowd at Money in the Bank. He also got a video package on this week’s Raw and appeared on Tuesday’s edition of NXT at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
The question is, what’s next for Mr. Iguana after his rise to superstardom? He may have revealed the answer.
In an interview on Linea Direct TV, he opened up on his conversations with WWE and the current intentions for him to join the main roster due to his merch sales.
“I’m there effectively. Like literally I was in the Performance Center yesterday and they told me, you’re not going through NXT — you’re heading straight to the main roster. I was literally taking pictures with Shawn Michaels and they told me they need you here because your shirt is the top seller in WWE, and you’re also the fastest-rising star when it comes to action figures and trading cards."- Mr. Iguana
Mr. Iguana joined AAA in 2020 and is one half of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions with La Hiedra. WWE announced the acquisition of AAA during WrestleMania 41 back in April.
