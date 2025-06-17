WWE NXT Prospect Receiving Incredibly High Praise Behind The Scenes
The WWE Women's Division is already an embarrassment of riches, and the depth of the NXT roster is about to get even deeper.
Reigning Evolve Women's Champion Kali Armstrong has reportedly been impressing the right people within WWE these past few months, and could be on the verge of a full-time call up to Tuesday night television.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select spoke to a number of people within the company about Armstrong recently, and the former USC track and field star has received incredibly high praise.
"Kali Armstrong has turned heads of late, especially while working the recent EVOLVE tapings," Ross Sapp reported late Sunday night. "There were people within the company who gave her high marks, as far as saying she could be a 'future WrestleMania main eventer.'"
Armstrong has regularly been working NXT live events since wrestling in her first match last summer. When she does make her NXT television debut, Ross Sapp says it's expected that she'll make her appearances while still serving as the Evolve Women's Champion.
Kali became the first ever woman to hold the Evolve title back on April 25, when she defeated Wendy Choo, Kendal Grey and Kylie Rae in a Fatal 4-Way Match.
