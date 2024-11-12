WWE Raw (11/11/24): 3 Hits And 3 Misses From This Week's Show
This week's episode of WWE Raw has wrapped and the show was stocked with WWE Survivor Series 2024 developments, angles, and storylines.
What worked? What didn't? This column breaks down the hits and misses from this week's show.
Hits
1. Damian Priest
All you have to do is pay attention to the audience pops that Priest received from the Grand Rapids crowd this week and you'll quickly realize he's one of the most over acts on WWE Raw. The crowd went wild for him in his opening face-to-face segment with Gunther and Priest capitalized on the momentum. He looked comfortable in a true babyface role and presented well. The guy has come a long way.
He initially floundered to find his voice and presence upon being called up to the main roster, but he's clicking now. On a show that needs babyface talent, he's filling an important slot on a week-to-week basis.
2. The OG Bloodline in search of a 5th man for Survivor Series
We all know about the "who's the third man" storyline in WCW concerning the NWO, but how about a 5th man for The Bloodline? This week on Raw, the fifth man storyline was introduced to the show for both the OG and New Bloodline factions ahead of Survivor Series.
The story is going to work to help generate drama and intrigue for War Games at Survivor Series. They played The Shield card this week and worked to get Seth Rollins in the mix as the fifth man, but he said he wouldn't align with Roman Reigns ever again. This will create discussion and new avenues for the story to go as things head to Survivor Series at the end of the month.
3. Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus
Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus for the WWE Intercontinental Championship is official for next week on Raw. This is a home run TV match and both Breakker and Sheamus played things perfectly this week to build the match. Alpha vs. Alpha. Pretty simple stuff when it's these two, but the match next week should be excellent. Sheamus doesn't miss with TV matches lately and there is no reason to think this won't deliver either.
Misses
1. Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed brawl again
Ok, when is enough, enough? The brawl wasn't bad or anything, but this is like the fourth week in a row where this was the story between these two. They got to making an official match for next week, but it's time to give Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed some depth to work with. Reed got some promo time on the show and he was solid in the little he said, but the end game was just more of the same between the two rivals.
2. Main event chaos
When WWE books and promotes major title matches for their television shows, it's a bummer when they end in total madness. Sometimes the situation calls for a non-finish, but other times, the chaos is just a means to an end in an effort to prevent someone from having to do a clean job.
This week felt like the latter. Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, and others interfered in the tag team title match between Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez. That's a lot. This may lead to a women's War Games match at Survivor Series, but on this night and for this show, it distracted from what could have been a simple, but exciting championship bout.
3. The Wyatt Sicks and Uncle Howdy
The Wyatt Sicks fought with The Final Testament during the show this week, but in the midst of that fight, I couldn't help but notice the awful Uncle Howdy mask. That thing is horrendous. With the lights off and special effects abound, fine, it can work. However, when the lights are on, it looks like a weak Halloween mask that someone pulled from the back of a closet. It very much hurts the allure of the act. So much so, that when Howdy was doing a manaical laugh after getting beat up, it was hard not to laugh myself.
