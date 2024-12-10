WWE Raw Results (12/9/24): CM Punk And Seth Rollins Exchange Verbal Jabs, New Day Speaks, IC Tournament Continues
CM Punk and Seth Rollins didn't hold back in dressing the other down on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
After the two men crossed paths and got physical on last week's show, they each had the opportunity to speak on the other in promo segments this week. Punk was interviewed by Jackie Redmond in a pre-taped interview and said he holds no ill-will toward Seth Rollins. He called Rollins entitled, but said that he held down the WWE fort while he was away for ten years.
However, Punk said because he's back, Rollins -- the second string player -- has to take a seat back on the bench in favor of the starter.
Later in the show, Rollins addressed Punk during an in-ring promo. He called Punk a politician and a con man before saying that Punk had to come back to WWE because he failed at everything else he tried to do while he was gone. Rollins then accused Punk of making his WWE return because the money was right. Eventually, Sami Zayn came out and talked about Punk with Rollins and said that Seth should handle his Punk business however he wanted.
Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston attempted to explain themselves after berating Big E on last week's show, but were literally booed out of the building by the Raw audience. Both men stood in the ring as the audience hurled "New Day sucks" and "Big E" chants at them. They tried to talk about why they did what they did, but the audience was so loud, they ended up leaving without saying much at all.
Lyra Valkyria defeated Ivy Nile and Zelina Vega this week to advance in the Women's WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Valkyria hit Nile with the Nightwing and pinned her to advance in the tournament. She's now scheduled to face the winner of the upcoming Natalya vs. Alba Fyre vs. Kairi Sane first round tournament match.
Ahead of his world championship defense this Saturday on Saturday Night's Main Event, Gunther kicked off Raw this week with a promo on his challenger, Finn Balor. Balor eventually interrupted Gunther and took credit for Gunther winning and successfully defending his title against Damian Priest this year.
Balor and Judgment Day planned on attacking Gunther, but Priest ran out and attacked them instead. This ignited a brawl between Priest, Balor, and Gunther -- one that Balor got the upper hand in. He left both Gunther and Priest laying as he stood tall in the ring with the world championship belt. Later in the show, Adam Pearce announced that the world title match that was originally slated to be Balor vs. Gunther was now Balor vs. Gunther vs. Priest in a triple threat match.
In the main event, Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez in an Anything Goes Match. Rodriguez had the help of Liv Morgan for the majority of the bout, but IYO Sky eventually evened the odds and took care of Morgan. This finally gave Ripley the one-on-one against Rodriguez she needed. Ripley dropped Rodriguez through a table with Riptide and then made the cover for the pin.
As the show went off the air, Ripley and Sky both had hold of the WWE Women's World Championship.
Full WWE Raw Results (12/9/24)
- The Final Testament defeated The Wyatt Sicks
- Liv Morgan defeated Dakota Kai
- Lyra Valkyria defeated Ivy Nile and Zelina Vega to advance in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament
- Raquel Rodriguez defeated Rhea Ripley
