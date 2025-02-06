Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Set To Reveal Custom NFL Championship Belt During The Super Bowl

Zack Heydorn

WWE.com

The WWE and the NFL have collaborated on a project to create a custom championship belt for display during the Super Bowl.

Wrestlevotes is reporting that the custom title is set to be revealed over the weekend ahead of the NFL's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, and will include Super Bowl 59 branding, the game's official logo and colors, and design elements that are inspired by the host city of New Orleans.

WWE has a long history of hosting major events in New Orleans. The Miracle on Bourbon Street WrestleMania 30 event took place inside the Superdome and featured Daniel Bryan defeating Randy Orton and Batista in the main event to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the first time.

Four years later, WWE returned to the city and venue for WrestleMania 34. Ronda Rousey competed in her first WWE match on that show. She teamed with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

The main event of WrestleMania 34 was Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Lesnar was victorious and retained his championship.

The Super Bowl this year airs on Sunday, February 9. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will try for a record third straight Super Bowl Championship.

Zack Heydorn
