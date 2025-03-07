WWE Smackdown GM Nick Aldis Announces A Second Title Is On The Line Tonight In Philly
Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown goes live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Previously announced for tonight's episode was an appearance by Cody Rhodes, as well as a Philadelphia Street Fight for the Women's United States Championship between Chelsea Green and Michin.
This afternoon, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis took to X to announce a second title was on the line along with additional matches for tonight's episode. In addition to the women's US title match, the men's US title will also be on the line, with Shinsuke Nakamura set to take on LA Knight.
Other matches just announced include Braun Strowman vs Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso vs Drew McIntyre.
In the video, Aldis says:
Smackdown is live tonight, 8/7 central USA Network from Wells Fargo Center here in Philadelphia, Penssylvania. And obviously we are coming off the back of one of the most shocking moments in the history of WWE and in the history of all professional wrestling. So before I get into the rest of tonight's show, I will say this... Cody Rhodes will be here tonight and he will be live to address that situation.
He continues:
We've got two huge matches to announce for SmackDown. First, Braun Strowman one-on-one with Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso gets a crack at Drew McIntyre, they will go one-on-one. In addition, of course, we have the Philadelphia Street Fight for the Women's United States Championship. Chelsea Green defends against Michin. And our main event Shinsuke Nakamura defends the United States Championship against LA Knight.
Tonight's full match card
- WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to appear
- WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a Street Fight
- WWE Men's United States Championship: LA Knight vs Shinsuke Nakamura
- Braun Strowman vs Solo Sikoa
- Jimmy Uso vs Drew McIntyre
