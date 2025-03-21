Rey Fenix Reportedly Officially Signs With WWE
Both of the Lucha Brothers are finally in WWE together.
After months of speculation and some drama, Rey Fenix officially is on his way to WWE. Fightful Select Español reports the 34-year-old luchador has signed with the company, and will be debuting on Smackdown.
It is unclear when he is set to officially show up, but teasers hinting at his first appearance began airing last week.
His journey to WWE hasn't been without controversy. Fenix reportedly had a major falling out with AEW after more than five years with the promotion due to alleged conversations with WWE last fall. His release was held up for some time, but finally granted earlier this year.
His real-life brother and tag team partner Penta was in a similar situation, but his contract expired at the end of 2024, allowing him to debut with WWE during the first Raw on Netflix.
The new report notes Fenix had been getting his WWE physicals done in recent weeks as well.
Fenix won the AEW International Championship, Tag Team Championship, and Trios Championship during his time with the company. His matches alongside Penta against The Young Bucks earned critical acclaim, with their cage match at All Out 2021 considered to be among the company's best matches.
