WWE SmackDown SPOILERS [8/22/25]: Match Results From Dublin, Ireland
Another John Cena appearance is in the books.
The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion has just 10 dates left in his WWE career after Friday night's episode of SmackDown, which aired live overseas from Dublin, Ireland.
Cena went face-to-face with his Clash in Paris opponent Logan Paul, and things did not go well for The Maverick. At least, not initially.
Becky Lynch made a surprise appearance in front of her fellow countrymen, and it went rather well... at first. The Man would soon turn on the Dublin crowd, which led to an appearance by WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and ultimately a main event tag team match.
Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Jade Cargill and Damian Priest all appeared on the show as well. The following spoilers are limited in scope. Check back for full results after SmackDown airs at it's normal time tonight in the United States.
SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
- Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch kicked-off the show as massive surprise to her hometown fans. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax and Jade Cargill would all end up taking part in the promo segment to set up a main event tag team match.
- Melo Don't Miz defeated The Motor City Machine Guns. The Miz stole the pin after Melo hit the Lung Blower on Alex Shelley.
- Piper Niven defeated Charlotte Flair. A rake of The Queen's eyes by Chelsea Green allowed Niven to hit a splash in the corner and a Michinoku Driver to score the upset.
- A backstage segment between Michin, Kiana James and Giulia set up a future match between Michin and James. A victory will earn Michin a Women's United States Championship opportunity.
- John Cena's in-ring promo was interrupted by Logan Paul and The Maverick got a heavy dose of Cena's old school trash talk before getting dropped with an Attitude Adjustment.
- Drew McIntyre met Logan Paul backstage after a commercial break and told him he needs to do whatever it takes to get even with Cena by the end of the night.
- The Street Profits defeated Tonga Loa and JC Mateo. Jimmy Uso & Sami Zayn neutralized Solo Sikoa and Tala Tonga at ringside, allowing Montez Ford to hit the frog splash on Tonga Loa for the victory.
- Aleister Black was supposed to face Ron Killings, but R-Truth appeared on the video board and said he accidentally flew to Dublin, Georgia by mistake. He introduced the returning Damian Priest, who hit the ring for a pull-apart brawl with Black.
- Drew McIntyre surprised the Dublin crowd with an in-ring promo. He was in the middle of issuing a warning to Cody Rhodes about the future of his WWE Championship, when Randy Orton appeared to deliver an RKO out of nowhere.
- Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill defeated Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. Lynch left Jax to fend for herself and Cargill picked up the win with a frog splash on the former WWE Women's Champion.
- SmackDown GM Nick Aldis was shown backstage. He stopped John Cena from leaving the building and informed him that he had heard from Brock Lesnar. Just then Logan Paul ran by and knocked Cena out with a punch to the face to close the show.
