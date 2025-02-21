WWE Superstar Liv Morgan Reveals Her Bar Fight Team
Liv Morgan has named her official WWE bar fight team.
During an interview with No Contest Wrestling, Morgan was asked who she would want on her side during a bar fight and the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion named Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Bianca Belair, and Nia Jax.
“I’m picking Raquel [Rodriguez], for sure. I’m picking Nattie because Nattie’s crazy. She’ll get us through. I’m gonna pick Bianca [Belair]. Then for my last pick, who am I going to choose to get me out of a bar if shit is going down? Shit, I have like no friends. Oh, Nia [Jax]. Get in here. Get in here, bitch. You’re in front, let’s go. Me, Nia, Nattie, Raquel, and Bianca, we’re getting out of there clean. We didn’t even need Rhea [Ripley] to do it."- Liv Morgan (h/t Fightful)
Morgan leaving out Rhea Ripley isn't a surprise. The two women have been feuding with one another over the WWE Women's World Championship for the better part of the last 12 months. Ripley is the current champion and defeated Morgan to win the title on the first-ever episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
This week on Raw, Morgan and Rodriguez challenged Bianca Belair and Naomi for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. They were unsuccessful in securing the titles.
Morgan and Rodriguez have been accused of taking out Jade Cargill due to security footage that put them at the scene of the crime on the day of the attack that put Cargill on the shelf back in November.
Liv Morgan will compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match on March 1. The winner of that match will earn a title shot against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41.
