WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Set For Upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event

Zack Heydorn

Gunther will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso on the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event show on January 25.

This week on WWE Raw, Gunther had promo time in the ring and addressed all the happenings from last week's Raw on Netflix premiere. Gunther said he wasn't impressed with any of the wrestlers and that the only thing that mattered was fighting for the world championship that he holds.

Those words brought out Jey Uso, who immediately challenged Gunther for the championship. Jey said he had put family business behind him and Drew McIntyre behind him and was ready for an opportunity at the big prize.

Jey defeated McIntyre on Raw last week.

In response to the challenge, Gunther questioned whether or not Jey really wanted to face him. He said that he beat him twice when he was the Intercontinental Champion and then condescendingly asked Jey if he wanted to go through that again. Gunther accepted the challenge, but told Jey it was really up to him.

Gunther has been the WWE World Heavyweight Champion since SummerSlam. At that event, he beat Damian Priest to win the title -- his first world championship in WWE. Prior to that, Gunther had been the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.

Saturday Night's Main Event returns on January 25 and will emanate from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. No other matches have been announced at this time.

