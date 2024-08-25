Florida Wins Little League World Series on Walk-Off After Crazy Sequence
For the first time, a team from Florida has won the Little League World Series, and the win came after a crazy sequence in extra innings.
Lake Mary Little League from Lake Mary, Florida beat Chinese-Taipei in comeback fashion in eight innings to capture the title. In the bottom of the eight inning with the game tied at 1-1, the United States champions started the frame with a Lathan Norton on second base. Florida opted to attempt to bunt the runner over to third and then things got crazy.
Hunter Alexander dropped down an excellent bunt, and Chinese-Taipei had confusion fielding it. Pitcher Chiu Wei-Che grabbed the ball and blindly tossed it to first base, but no one was covering the bag. The ball sailed into the outfield and Norton raced all the way home.
Video is below.
What a finish.
Lake Mary never led until that run scored. They surrendered a run in the first inning, then managed to tie it up at 1-1 in the sixth. It was an outstanding game with an incredible finish.