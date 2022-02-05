Bryson DeChambeau had something to say about the chatter surrounding him withdrawing ahead of the second round of the Saudi International.

“Everyone needs to chill,” the golf star posted on Instagram. DeChambeau shot 3-over 73 in the first round before withdrawing due to left hand and left hip injuries. It prompted some fans to say that the injury was only a matter of time given his rigorous strength training schedule. However, he set the record straight.

“Yes, I hurt myself but not from hitting it far. I slipped and fell this week on Tuesday unfortunately,” he wrote on his Instagram story, in part. “I know people probably won't believe me but that is the truth. I will be back stronger and better than ever in a few weeks.”

The 28-year-old has only played in two PGA Tour events this year, finishing in a tie for 25th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. He had to withdraw from the Sony Open, though, due to his wrist. DeChambeau did not make the cut last week at the Farmers Insurance Open and is not slated to play in next week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open.

