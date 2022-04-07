Paul Casey Withdraws From Masters Due to Back Spasms

Paul Casey withdrew from the Masters on Thursday before the start of the first round because of injury. Per Reuters, the golfer withdrew due to back spasms.

He was removed from competition early Thursday morning before he was supposed to tee off with Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith.

Casey, 44, was looking to make his 16th appearance at the Masters in 2022. His best finish was a tie for fourth in 2016.

Casey has tallied three PGA Tour wins in his career. He's finished in the top-10 of all four majors, coming closest to victory in 2020 as he finished tied for second at the PGA Championship.

You can follow all the action at Augusta National on Thursday here.

More Golf Coverage: