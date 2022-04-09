Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Golf

Billy Horschel Spikes Club at Masters After Hitting Shot Into Water

The intensity of the Masters can get to some people, and it certainly got to Billy Horschel on Saturday. After a disappointing shot that dropped into the water on hole 11, the veteran golfer threw his club into the ground in frustration.

Up to that point Horschel was one-over through 10 holes, but from that moment on he shot six-over par, including a double-bogey at 18. On the day, Horschel shot a 79, dropping him to 10-over for the tournament. Only two golfers who made the cut currently have a worse score.

This is not the first time Horschel has let his temper flare at the Masters. Last year, cameras caught Horschel angrily slamming his clubs into his bag.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After the event last year, Horschel apologized for his actions.

“The fire inside me sometimes runs hot when I'm not getting the most out of my game,” he tweeted at the time. “This leads to some instances where my conduct is not what I wish to show, especially as a role model to the younger generation.”

More Masters Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) covers his face after being hit by pitch
MLB

Francisco Lindor Set to Play on Saturday Night

On Friday night, the shortstop was hit in the face by a pitch, which cracked one of his teeth.

By Madison Williams
Kansas super-senior guard Chris Teahan
Extra Mustard

Kansas’s Chris Teahan Throws Touchdown in Spring Game

The basketball guard played football in high school.

By Madison Williams
Saint Peter’s guard Doug Edert looks down during a game.
College Basketball

Report: Saint Peter’s Star Doug Edert Transfers to Bryant

The Peacocks’ sixth man has committed to the Bulldogs.

By Mike McDaniel
Pittsburgh Penguins logo on a jersey
NHL

Penguins Hold Moment of Silence for Dwayne Haskins

The 24-year-old quarterback died on Saturday after being hit by a truck.

By Madison Williams
Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
NFL

Dwayne Haskins’s Promising Life Was Cut Far Too Short

The Steelers quarterback was killed after he was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning. He was 24.

By Albert Breer
Cristiano Ronaldo questions a call for Portugal in the World Cup.
Soccer

Report: Man U Investigating Possible Ronaldo-Fan Incident

The Portuguese forward appeared to slam a fan’s phone in frustration after a match.

By Daniel Chavkin
Steve Nash and Kevin Durant with the Nets.
NBA

Durant Comments on Nash’s Handling of Nets Heading Into Playoffs

The Brooklyn star gave a ringing endorsement of his coach heading into the playoffs.

By Mike McDaniel
Lucas Giolito throws a pitch.
Play
MLB

White Sox’ Giolito Headed to 10-Day IL With Abdominal Injury

Chicago’s ace left his Opening Day start early after he felt discomfort in the injured area.

By Zach Koons