Golf

Aaron Wise Hit in Head With Tee Shot During PGA Championship

In the 104th PGA Championship, the world’s greatest golfers have descended upon Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla. for one of the year’s major tournaments. But even some of the world’s best at times look like the rest of us on the course, and Aaron Wise was struck with that reminder on Friday.

Wise, who shot a 69 in the first round of the event, was locked in on the fairway of a par-4 when the ball from Cameron Smith’s tee shot—one that went more than 300 yards onto the wrong fairway—struck him in the head on the fly.

Wise was seen holding a bottle of water against his head after he was hit.

Wise’s hit to the head from a tee shot ball comes a day after ESPN anchor Sage Steele was reportedly struck in the face by Jon Rahm’s errant shot. According to Geoff Shackelford, Steele was standing underneath a tree in the left rough at the par-4 third hole when Rahm’s ball struck her in the face, leaving her “covered in blood.”

Smith ended up with a par on the second hole, while Wise finished with a 2-over 72 on Friday.

