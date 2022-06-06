Phil Mickelson released a statement on Monday after officially signing a deal with LIV Golf Investments and announcing that he will play the first Invitational Series event this week outside of London.

“First and foremost, I want to again apologize to the many people I offended and hurt with my comments a few months ago. I have made mistakes in my career in some of the things I have said and done,” Mickelson wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “Taking time away and self-reflecting has been very humbling. I need to start prioritizing the people that I love the most and work on becoming a better version of myself ...

“I am ready to come back to play the game I love but after 32 years this new path is a fresh start, one that is exciting for me at this stage of my career and is clearly transformative, not just for myself, but ideally for the game and my peers … I am incredibly grateful for what this game and the PGA Tour has given me. I would like to think that I have given back as well but now I am excited about this new opportunity.”

Mickelson, 51, will begin play Thursday in the $25 million, 54-hole event at the Centurion Golf Club, but said he also plans to play in the four major championships moving forward

“I fully realize and respect some may disagree with this decision and have strong opinions and I empathize with that,” he continued. “I have a renewed spirit and excitement for the game. I am incredibly grateful for the support of my fans, partners, friends and peers and I hope in time, those sentiments, relationships and support continue.”

Mickelson’s announcement on Monday ends a four-month break from golf for the six-time major champion, most of which has seen him embroiled in controversy over controversial comments made about the Saudi Arabian financiers of LIV Golf. The Public Investment Fund, Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund, is the primary backer of the series.

“They’re scary motherf---ers to get involved with,” Mickelson told author Alan Shipnuck in a conversation that Shipnuck said took place in November. “… They killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

Mickelson apologized for the remarks but lost several endorsers in the wake of those disparaging comments.

Mickelson joins other past major winners such as Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Martin Kaymer among those in the 48-player field for this weekend’s event. According to Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig, it is expected that Mickelson has signed on for all eight of the LIV Golf Invitational Series events this season.

“Phil Mickelson is unequivocally one of the greatest golfers of this generation. His contributions to the sport and connection to fans around the globe cannot be overstated and we are grateful to have him,” LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said. “He strengthens an exciting field for London where we’re proud to launch a new era for golf.

