Golf
Dustin Johnson Forfeits Ryder Cup Eligibility With Move to LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson Forfeits Ryder Cup Eligibility With Move to LIV Golf

Nine days before the start of the tournament, Tiger Woods released a statement Tuesday announcing that he would not be playing in this year’s U.S. Open. Woods wrote that his body “needs more time” to get stronger for a major tournament and said he hoped to be ready for The Open Championship in July.

Woods had played in this year’s first two majors: the Masters and PGA Championship. He made the cut both times, though had to withdraw from the PGA Championship in Tulsa after posting a third-round 79, his highest score ever at the tournament.

Woods missed last year’s U.S. Open due to the February 2021 car crash in which he sustained severe leg injuries, and missed the cut at the 2020 U.S. Open played at Winged Foot.

While Woods’ announcement wasn’t necessarily the most surprising development, it nonetheless drew a strong reaction from the golf world. Check out some of the responses from social media below:

