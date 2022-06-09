PGA Tour to Announce Discipline for LIV Players Thursday, per Report

The PGA Tour is expected to announce punishments for all the players who are participating in the new LIV Golf Invitational Series, the New York Post’s Brian Wacker reports. It is possible that players will be suspended, though each player will be punished individually on a “case-by-case basis.”

LIV Golf’s inaugural tournament begins this weekend in London, and several prominent golfers have chosen to participate, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. Johnson said he already forfeited his PGA Tour membership, while Mickelson told SI’s Bob Harig he wants to keep his options open.

“I have not resigned my membership,” Mickelson told Harig. “I worked really hard to earn that lifetime membership. And I’m hopeful that I’ll have the ability to play wherever I want, where it’s the PGA Tour, LIV or wherever else I want.”

Additionally, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are expected to participate in LIV’s next tournament in Portland at the end of June.

The new series’s connection with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund has created questions as to whether golfers should be participating in these events.

While the PGA Tour will announce discipline, the USGA is not expected to intervene with players who participate in this new tour. That means that some players, like Mickelson, will compete in next weekend’s U.S. Open after finishing up this weekend’s LIV event.

