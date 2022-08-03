Skip to main content
PGA Tour Suspends All LIV Golf Participants
PGA Tour Suspends All LIV Golf Participants

PGA Tour’s Justin Thomas Interview on Possible LIV Lawsuits Resurfaces

On Wednesday, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour concerning their respective suspensions, according to The Wall Street Journal.

PGA Tour golfer Justin Thomas discussed the possibility of a lawsuit happening back on his June 29th appearance on the No Laying Up podcast. Because of the news on Wednesday of the lawsuit actually happening, his previous comments resurfaced on social media.

The two-time major champion brought up the potential lawsuit during his appearance, stating that if any of the golfers who left the PGA Tour were apart of the lawsuit, it would be like they are “suing” the current tour players.

“They’re suing me. They’re suing Rory [McIlroy]. They’re suing Tiger [Woods],” Thomas said. “They’re suing every single one of us that they’ve looked in the face, looked in the eyes and played rounds of golf with, played on [Ryder or President] Cup teams with, shared moments with. They’re suing us.”

In that same interview, Thomas went on to say how he’s felt betrayed and hurt by the golfers that moved onto LIV Golf, too.

The 29-year-old golfer hasn’t responded to Wednesday’s lawsuit happening, though. Other PGA Tour golfers have yet to respond to the lawsuit as well.

