Tiger Woods arrested for DUI: A Timeline of his troubles

Tiger Woods was arrested on charges of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida on Monday morning.

The legendary golfer was taken into custody at 3 a.m. Palm Beach County Jail records indicted that he was released from custody at 10:50 a.m.

Below is a timeline of his recent troubles dating back to a Thanksgiving accident in 2009:

November 2009

Woods is injured in a car accident on November 27. He hit a fire hydrant and a tree in his driveway in Orlando, Florida. The National Enquier alleges that Woods had an affair with a New York night club hostess. Woods' wife, Elin Nordegren, smashed the window of Woods' car to pull her husband out. Woods takes responsibility for the accident. On November 30, Woods is issued a traffic citation for careless driving and is fined $164.

December 2009

US Weekly reports that a cocktail waitress claimed to have a 31-month affair with Woods. The golfer apologizes and says that he 'let my family down." Other women, including a Las Vegas club promoter and a porn star, start to come forward with their own stories of affairs with Woods. He announces an "indefinite break" from gold and apologizes for his infidelity. Nordegren moves out of their home around the holidays. Woods checks into a sex addiction clinic in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on December 30.

• SI Vault: Tiger Woods, the chosen one

February 2010

Woods completes his rehabilitation program and leaves the clinic on Feb. 5. Two weeks later, Woods apologizes for his behavior to his friends and inner circle at the PGA headquarters in Florida. Several of Woods' sponsors including Gatorade and AT&T drop the golfer.

April 2011

Tiger cites MLC sprain and left Achilles tendon strain as injuries that occurred during the third round of the Masters. The next month, he withdraws from The Players Championship. He doesn't play again until the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in August.

March 2012

On March 2, Woods pulls out of the final round of the WGC-Cadillac Championship with an injured left Achilles tendon. On March 18, back spasm force Woods out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

March 2014

Woods pulls out of the Honda Classic and Arnold Palmer Invitational with back issues.

April 2014

Woods undergoes back surgery for a pinched nerve and misses the Masters and the U.S. Open.

February 2015

Woods withdrew just 12 holes into the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open due to back pain.

September 2015

Woods undergoes a second microdisectomy surgery and plans a return in early 2016.

October 2015

Woods has a follow-up procedure on his back.

December 2016

Woods returns at the Hero World Challenge and finished 15th out of 17 competitors.

February 2017

Woods ends his season in Dubai after a first-round 77. His agent says that the issue was not linked to the nerve issues that have resulted in three surgeries. He also missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

April 2017

Woods undergoes back surgery to relieve the pain in his back and leg.

"The surgery went well, and I'm optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain," Woods wrote on his website. "When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long."

May 2017

In the early hours of May 29, Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida. He was booked into a local jail and released on his own recognizance with no bond.