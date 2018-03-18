Rory McIlroy, the former world No. 1 and four-time major champion, rebounded from missing the cut at the Valspar Championship by winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

McIlroy finished with five birdies on the last six holes and an 8-under 64 for a three-shot victory. This marked his first victory since the Tour Championship on Sept. 25, 2016, which was also the same day that Arnold Palmer died at 87 years old.

"I wish I walked up that hill and got a handshake from him," McIlroy said after his win. "But I'm so happy to put my name on that trophy."

This is was also McIlroy's 14th career PGA Tour win. McIlroy was plagued by injuries in 2017 but appears to be rounding into form at the right time.

Former U.S. Amateur and NCAA champion Bryson DeChambeau finished with a final-round 69 for second place. Justin Rose took third with his 14-under 274.

As for Tiger Woods, he was within a shot of the lead but was unlucky with back-to-back bogeys at the 16th and 17th holes. He posted a three-under 69 and was tied for fifth place with Ryan Moore at 10-under 278.

McIlroy and Woods are expected to compete at the Masters. McIlroy looks to finally complete the career grand slam with a victory at Augusta National.