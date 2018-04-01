Ian Poulter Delivers to Win Houston Open, Masters Next

Ian Poulter collected his third PGA Tour win.

By Associated Press
April 01, 2018

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) Ian Poulter made a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole to force a playoff and won the Houston Open on the first extra hole with a par to earn the last spot in the Masters.

One week after Poulter was mistakenly told he had locked up a spot at Augusta National through the world ranking, he left no doubt by winning in clutch fashion over PGA Tour rookie Beau Hossler.

The 42-year-old Poulter closed with a 5-under 67 for his third PGA Tour win and second in the United States.

Hossler, who also shot 67, ran off four straight birdies on the back nine to take a one-shot lead going to the final hole. In the playoff, his shot from a greenside bunker flew over the green and into the water, and he made triple bogey.

