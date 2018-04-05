Finally, Masters Thursday is here.

The year's first major gets underway today at Augusta National, and it's one of the most hyped golf tournaments in recent memory. That's mostly because of the presence of one specific golfer: Tiger Woods. Woods is making his first start at Augusta since 2015 and playing in his first major championship since taking a year off to have spinal fusion surgery.

But Tiger isn't the only draw to Augusta this year, as a number of the game's other stars are playing well. Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson are a few of the multitude of other players who will like their chances.

We also have pieces to get you up-to-speed ahead of Thursday's opening round. Michael Rosenberg previewed this year's tournament. Tim Layden wrote a personal essay about his first trip to Augusta in his 30+ year career as a sports journalist. We answered some of the biggest questions about the Masters earlier this week.

10:54 a.m. - Tiger scrambles for par, Vijay opens up a 3-shot lead

Tiger's tee ball off one finished in the left pine straw, a spot he's found pretty frequently over the years (there's out of bounds to the right). He hit a nice punch shot to the front of the green then hit a putt from 70-ish feet to within a foot for an easy par.

Meanwhile, Vijay added another birdie at 4 to get to -3. It's super early, but he's the only player under par on the course and has a three-shot advantage. Quite the start for the Fijian.

10:32 a.m. - Vijay Singh off to a hot start, Tiger off in 10 minutes

Vijay Singh, the 55-year-old 2000 Masters champion who plays mainly on the Champions Tour, is -2 through 3 holes and holds the early lead. The buzz is palpable as Tiger is finishing up his warmup and heading over to the first tee for one of the most anticipated tee shots in recent memory.