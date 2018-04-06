It's a familiar sight: Jordan Spieth's name atop the Masters leaderboard.

Spieth, the 2015 champion and 2016 runner up at Augusta, jumped out to a two-stroke lead after Thursday with a six-under 66 that included five consecutive birdies from holes 13-17. The 24-year-old tees off at 10:53 a.m. ET with Alex Noren and Louis Oosthuizen, but that pairing is not one of Masters.com's featured groups, and ESPN's coverage does not start until 3 p.m. ET. So you won't be able to follow his round shot-by-shot, but that's what we're here for.

Tiger Woods, on the other hand, battled to post a one-over 73 to stay within shouting distance. The round looked to be getting away from him after he found the water on the par-3 12th, but he salvaged a bogey there and played the rest of the round in two under. He is off at 1:27 p.m. ET with Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood.

Another great storyline from round one was Tony Finau, who was the butt of plenty of jokes after he twisted his ankle while celebrating a hole-in-one in the Par 3 contest on Wednesday. It looked unilkely that he'd even tee it up in the real tournament, but he managed a four-under 68 and was tied for second after Friday.

If you missed yesterday's action, catch up with our live blog, Michael Rosenberg's piece on the difference between Tiger and Sergio, Tim Layden on Finau, and Billions showrunner Brian Koppelman's essay appreciating the lonely dedication of the modern golfer.

10:56 a.m. - Phil, Kuchar save par, Spieth in trouble off the first

Both Phil and Matt Kuchar managed to save par after errant drives on the first, while Fowler made bogey from the fairway. Rory McIlroy also just teed off, and he's got some scrambling to do after missing the green to the right.

Jordan Spieth pulled a three wood on the first tee and hit a block-fade that found the right trees, a place you don't see many miss. There is an out of bounds fence way right, but it was difficult to see where the ball ended up. He will need some luck in order to have a shot at the green.

10:35 a.m. - Good morning, Mickelson, Fowler and Kuchar tee off

Happy Masters Friday! The action is underway, as the marquee pairing of Phil Mickelson (-2), Rickie Fowler (-2) and Matt Kuchar (-4) just teed off the first tee. Mickelson and Kuchar found trouble left while Fowler split the fairway.

Tony Finau is off to a bit of a rough start, as he's one over through 2 and is now -3, three behind Spieth. Haotong Li, the 21-year-old from China, is also one over for his round and now sits at -2.