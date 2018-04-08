Jordan Spieth shot an eight-under 64 at the Masters on Sunday, equaling the tournament record for the lowest score in a final round. He finished the tournament at -13 and was two strokes Patrick Reed, whom he trailed by nine entering the day.

Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion and 2016 runner-up, got off to an ideal start on Sunday by birdieing his first two holes. He added another birdie at the 5th to get to four under for his round, then missed a short birdie opportunity at the 7th. He didn't let that hiccup dampen his momentum, though, as he came back with back-to-back birdies at 8 and 9 to make the turn in five-under 31.

After routine pars at 10 and 11, Spieth rolled in a 30-foot putt from just off the 12th fringe for yet another birdie. That must have felt good for Spieth, as it was that same 12th hole that derailed his tournament in 2016 when he hit famously hit two balls in the water for a quadruple-bogey 7.

Next up was the par-5 13th, and Spieth's tee shot ended up in the pine straw right of the fairway. Knowing he needed to add more birdies to challenge Reed, Spieth took a risk by hitting a hybrid off an uneven lie. He struck the approach beautifully and pleaded for the ball to fly just a little further. It listened, which left him about 15 feet for an eagle. He couldn't get that one to fall but tapped in for birdie to get to seven under on the round.

Next up was a routine par at 14 before a perfect drive of the par-5 15th tee. He hit a long iron to the right side of the green then beautifully judged a lighting quick eagle putt to leave a makeable birdie, which he converted to get to eight under for the round and -13 overall.

Spieth's tee shot on the par-3 16th finished about 25 feet below the hole, and he curled in a right-to-left birdie putt that sent the crowd into a frenzy. He couldn't birdie the 17th despite a makeable uphill putt and ran into trouble on 18 for the second time in this tournament.

Spieth made a bogey at 18 on Thursday when he hit his drive way left into the trees, and he did the same thing on Sunday. This time, it stuck a branch and kicked back into the rough just past the tee boxes. That left over 300 yards left to the green, and Spieth laid up with a hybrid then hit a wedge to about eight feet. Needing that putt to set a Sunday record with a 63 and post -14, Spieth's par attempt never looked to be going in.

He settled for a bogey and a 64, and it was just the seventh time in Masters history that someone had shot that number in the final round. Paul Casey also posted 64 earlier in the day, also with a bogey on 18.