Justin Thomas Overtakes Dustin Johnson as World's No.1 Golfer

After a 15-month reign, Dustin Johnson is no longer the world's No. 1 golfer. Justin Thomas shot a final-round 66 to finish at 11 under at the Player's Championship and will overtake Johnson for the best golfer in the PGA tour.

Johnson held the title since Feb. 19, 2017, but Thomas, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose all had chances to dethrone him at The Player's Championship.

“It definitely means a lot,” Johnson said when asked about the ranking before Sunday's round. “I want to stay there. I feel like I’ve worked hard to keep the No. 1 position, but I’m going to have to go out tomorrow and play well if I want to stay there.”

Johnson finished tied for 17 for the week at 10 under, but Thomas's one stroke advantage was just enough to earn the ranking.

This is the first time in his career that Thomas will be ranked No. 1.