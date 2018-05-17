93-Year-Old Makes First Hole-In-One in 65 Years of Golfing

Ben Bender made his first hole-in-one after nearly seven decades.

By Associated Press
May 17, 2018

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A 93-year-old Ohio man wrapped up his nearly seven decades of golfing with his first hole-in-one.

Ben Bender told The Zanesville Times Recorder “the Lord knew” this was his last round and gave him a hole-in-one.

Bender aced the 152-yard third hole last month at Green Valley Golf Course in Zanesville with a 5-wood.

He says he was in awe watching it, but then his hip started bothering him, forcing him to stop after a few more holes. He headed to the clubhouse, bringing his golfing career to a memorable end.

Bender says he began playing when he was 28, whittling his handicap down to a 3 at one point.

He says he hates giving up the game, but knows he can’t play forever.

