How to Watch the BMW PGA Championship: Tee Times, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in England. 

By Daniel Rapaport
May 24, 2018

While the PGA Tour remains in Texas for the Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial, the European Tour is hosting its flagship event this week: the BMW PGA Championship. 

The Wentworth Club in Surrey, England plays host to a field that includes Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren and a number of players you'll likely see at the Ryder Cup in September. In all, 14 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are teeing it up in England this week. 

Noren won the event last year on the strength of a final-round 62.

Here's how to watch the tournament. All times are eastern.

Thursday

TV: Golf Channel 5 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Stream: NBC Sports

Friday

TV: Golf Channel 5 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Stream: NBC Sports

Saturday

TV: Golf Channel 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Stream: NBC Sports

Sunday

TV: Golf Channel 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Stream: NBC Sports

