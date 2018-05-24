The Fort Worth Invitational gets underway Thursday, May 24 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The course is refered to as Hogan's Alley, an ode to Ben Hogan, who won the tournament a record five times.

A solid field will play in Texas this week, including Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm and more.

For a full breakdown on the tournament including field analysis, odds, predictions and course information, check here. You can find tee times for the tournament here.

Here's how to watch the aciton.

Thursday

TV: Golf Channel 4-7 p.m. ET

Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Friday

TV: Golf Channel 4-7 p.m. ET

Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Saturday

TV: Golf Channel 1-2:45 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.

Live stream: Golf Channel, NBC Sports or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Sunday

TV: Golf Channel 1-2:45 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.

Live stream: Golf Channel, NBC Sports or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)