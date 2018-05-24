How to Watch Fort Worth Invitational: Tee Times, TV Channel, Live Stream

Figure out how to watch the Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 24, 2018

The Fort Worth Invitational gets underway Thursday, May 24 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The course is refered to as Hogan's Alley, an ode to Ben Hogan, who won the tournament a record five times. 

A solid field will play in Texas this week, including Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm and more. 

For a full breakdown on the tournament including field analysis, odds, predictions and course information, check here. You can find tee times for the tournament here.

Here's how to watch the aciton. 

Thursday

TV: Golf Channel 4-7 p.m. ET

Live streamGolf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Friday

TV: Golf Channel 4-7 p.m. ET

Live streamGolf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Saturday

TV: Golf Channel 1-2:45 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.

Live streamGolf ChannelNBC Sports or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Sunday

TV: Golf Channel 1-2:45 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m. 

Live streamGolf ChannelNBC Sports or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

