Tiger Woods is back at the Memorial—a tournament he's won a record five times—for the first time since 2015 as he makes his ninth PGA Tour start since returning from a year-long absence due to spinal fusion surgery.

Woods is playing alongside Justin Rose and defending champion Jason Dufner, but the threesome tees off bright and early. So early, in fact, that the entire round will be played before the Golf Channel's coverage window, which begins much later in the day.

Worry not, however, as we'll be providing updates all day long as Woods looks to secure his first victory since August 2013. We'll give shot-by-shot analysis to make you feel like you're watching...even if you're trapped at your desk on this Thursday morning.

Fashion watch

For those concerned: Tiger's going with a relatively understated look, featuring a white shirt with that signature stripe down the middle of the back, light grey pants and a white hat.

Just a man and his Scotty. pic.twitter.com/rrJMayJnlb — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) May 31, 2018

Hole 10, Par 4 - Par, E for the day

Woods opted for a 3-wood off the tee and hit a slight pull that found a bunker left of the fairway. The ball rolled toward the front of the bunker, in close proximity to a lip that was taller than head-height. That left what looked to be a really difficult shot—could he get it high enough to clear the lip and still fly it 150-odd yards to land it on the green? Here's a look at what he was facing.

What kind of sorcery are fairway bunker lips like this pic.twitter.com/614HR3lpNk — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) May 31, 2018

Tiger took a mighty last, and the ball came out clean and landed safely in the middle of the green. His birdie effort of 40 feet was a prefect lag, leaving a tap-in par to start the day. The par-5 11th is up next.

Hole 11, Par 5 - Bogey, +1 for the day

Sloppy, sloppy hole all around. Tiger went for his stinger driving iron off the tee, a shot he's hit really well of late, but hit a dead pull that finished left of a creek that lines of the fairway and ended up in very thick rough. He could only advance his second shot about 50 yards, leaving himself a full 270 yards to the hole for his third. He went with that long iron again and came up woefully short in the water. He took a penalty drop then hit a nice spinning pitch to three feet and holed that for bogey. Disaster avoided, but bogeying a par 5 never leaves a good taste in the mouth.

An errant tee shot leads to a bogey for Tiger Woods on his second hole of the day.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/G8pIJSVfGy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 31, 2018

Hole 12, Par 3 - Par, +1 for the day

After Justin Rose and Jason Dufner played well left of the pin, which is on the right side of this par -3 that has water in front, Tiger took a more aggressive line and hit the best tee shot of the three. He hit it a mid iron perfetly pin high to 12 feet, but his birdie putt slid by on the high side. Good to right the ship after some shaky ball striking to start his round, but he would have loved to erase the bogey at 11 right there.

Hole 13, Par 4 - Par, +1 for the day

Another left miss off the tee with the 3-wood, meaning Tiger has missed his first three fairways. And just like at 10, Tiger found himself near the front of a fairway bunker with a massive lip. It was nearly a carbon copy of his opening hole:

Again, he picked it perfectly and safely found the center of the green. His downhill birdie putt from 30-odd feet missed left, leaving a solid four feet for par. He brushed that in without incident for par.

Hole 14, Par 4 - Par, +1 for the day

After watching Justin Rose tug his tee shot into a creek left of the fairway, Tiger striped a stinger right down the pipe. He then played safe left of a right pin and hit it to 19 feet, but his putt missed short and low and never really had a chance. A ho-hum par with a par 5 coming up next. Time to get the birdies flowing.